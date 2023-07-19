Confirmed tornado touched down in Rock County last week

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. — The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed Wednesday that an EF-0 tornado touched down near Avalon in Rock County last Thursday.

This now brings the state's total to 18 confirmed tornadoes for the year. NWS says 23 is the average number for the entire year.

Last Thursday's tornado touched down around 6:13 p.m. near Emerald Grove and Avalon.

WATCH: Viewer Jennifer Jende sent this video of a funnel cloud in Emerald Grove, near Janesville.

According to our partners at Channel3000, the tornado had a width of 25 years and carried winds of nearly 60 mph. It went through a tree line and caused very minor tree damage.

NWS was able to use video and photographic evidence to confirm the tornado touched down.

On that day, a tornado warning was issued for parts of Rock and Walworth counties.

NWS WI Tornado Update: An EF-0 tornado was documented near Avalon in Rock County from last Thursday. This brings the state total to 18 for the year. 23 is the average number for the entire year. #wiwx https://t.co/nzBhhMT8KN pic.twitter.com/9sILsuJ8Wv — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) July 19, 2023

