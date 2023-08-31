Community unites to promote help, hope on International Overdose Awareness Day

MILWAUKEE — Organizations from across Milwaukee County partnered on Thursday to remember those who died from drug overdoses and share resources to save lives.

Presented by RISE Drug Free MKE, events kicked off at Samad's House, a home for women in recovery, to mark International Overdose Awareness Day.

"That's why I got into this. Kind of hitting rock bottom and reaching out for support," said Aaron Clayborn, with Wisconsin Voices for Recovery.

Clayborn spoke to a crowd about his own struggle with alcohol and drugs as well as a major, and deadly barrier to help.

"Stigma creates embarrassment, guilt, shame. And experiencing those feelings will not lead you to look for support," said Clayborn.

Clayborn's colleague with Voices, Christopher Zahn, said addiction led him to prison. Now, he said, he offers hope.

"You have that courage within you. You have that inner strength. You have that tenacity to say I need help," said Zahn.

A recent report on CDC data compiled by the San Francisco Chronicle shows Milwaukee County has the 8th highest overdose death rate in the country.

According to Milwaukee County statistics, the majority of those deaths involve the synthetic opioid fentanyl. Last year, according to the county, 648 people died from drug overdoses. The county said this year, 197 people have died from overdoses and another 252 deaths, likely from drug overdoses, are still pending toxicology results.

At Samad's House and UMOS Inc., as well as a final event at Milwaukee Park, organizations offered Narcan — a nasal spray to reverse the effects of an overdose — as well as fentanyl test strip training and treatment and recovery options.

"A lot of times they're very hopeless. They don't feel that their life matters. And we're here to say your life matters. We love you. We're here to help you," said Gina Allende, health promotions manager with UMOS.

Across the events, those offering recourses agreed seeking help is a big step, but it's there when they're ready.

"Don't isolate. Don't let stigma or self-stigma overwhelm you to the point where you don't want to seek help. It's very important. My wife always says the opposite of addiction is connection. And that holds true for me. Without the connections I made, I probably wouldn't be where I am today," said Clayborn.

For info on where to seek help, see RISE Drug Free MKE's partnering organizations below:

City of Milwaukee Health Department, CleanSlate Medical Group, Community Advocates Public Policy Institute, Community Medical Services, Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Services, Milwaukee Fire Department, Nar-Anon, Onepillkills, RISE Drug Free MKE, Samad’s House, Street Angels, Team HAVOC, UMOS Inc., Vivent Health, and Wauwatosa Health Department.

A full list of Milwaukee County Harm Reduction Vending Machines and hours is also listed below:

Wisconsin Community Services, 2600 W. North Ave. | M-F 9a-6p; Weekends 8a -12p

Greendale Safety Center, 5911 W. Grange Ave. | 24/7

Outreach Community Health Centers, 210 W. Capitol Drive | M-F 8a-5p

Oak Creek Fire Department, 7000 S. Sixth St. | 24/7

Community Advocates, 728 N. Lovell St. | M-F 9a-5p

Diverse & Resilient, 2439 N. Holton St. | M-F 9a - 3p

Hillview Building, 1615 S. 22nd St. | 24/7

Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center, 8885 S. 68th St. | 24/7

First Step, 2835 N. 32nd St. | 24/7

AMRI Counseling Services, 4001 W. Capitol Drive | M-F 9a-5p

Dr. Martin L. King Community Center, 1531 West Vliet St. | M-F 8a-8p; Sat 9a-2p

