Community sits in on Milwaukee firefighter interviews

Captain Joshua Parish of the Milwaukee Fire Department said, "Involving the community is actually a phenomenal idea. We are members of the community. We're reflective of the community we serve."
Though the recruitment week finishes at 7:30 p.m. on Monday January 29, the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission will still accept interviews at the MPS location through next week. To arrange an interview, text or call Kischa Buford, one of the recruiters, at 414-708-7532.
Anyone over the age of 18 is welcome to apply to be a Milwaukee firefighter.