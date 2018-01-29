Community sits in on Milwaukee firefighter interviews

On Sunday January 28, the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission finished up interviewing nearly 2,000 firefighter recruits.

The recruitment process consisted of physical tasks and oral interviews. There hasn't been a firefighter recruitment in Milwaukee for about 10 years.

The list of recruits that are compiled from the interviews will be used to hire the next Milwaukee firefighters for years to come.

This year was the first year that community members were invited to sit in on the interview process and help rank the recruits.

Captain Joshua Parish of the Milwaukee Fire Department said, "Involving the community is actually a phenomenal idea. We are members of the community. We're reflective of the community we serve."

Though the recruitment week finishes at 7:30 p.m. on Monday January 29, the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission will still accept interviews at the MPS location through next week. To arrange an interview, text or call Kischa Buford, one of the recruiters, at 414-708-7532.

Anyone over the age of 18 is welcome to apply to be a Milwaukee firefighter.