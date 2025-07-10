BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Milwaukee Police Officer Kendall Corder will be laid to rest Friday afternoon.

Corder was the officer that was shot in an ambush on June 26. His partner Christopher McCray was also shot, but survived.

The support for him and his family has been felt across the region as many prepare for his funeral and police procession.

Watch: Community prepares to lay MPD Officer Kendall Corder to rest

"Honoring the men and women in blue and really all the first responders and certainly Officer Corder and his family," Michael Ricci said.

Ricci is with the St. Dominic's Catholic Parish in Brookfield, which is along the procession route.

TMJ4 News St. Dominic's Catholic Parish prepares to honor Officer Corder

Friday is the second day of 'Dominic Days' the church's annual festival.

"We are going to stop the band during the procession. We're going to stop the rides during the procession. We also are supplying some of the blue thin flags, and we hope to line Capitol Drive with that to show our respect," Ricci explained.

Right now, Officer Corder is at Max A. Sass and Son's Funeral Home on Milwaukee's south side.

"The honor guard and what the police have done through this whole week has been unbelievable," funeral home director, Marlowe Larsen, said.

Friday morning, Officer Corder's body will be escorted by police in a small procession to Elm Brook Church in Brookfield. That's where visitation and funeral services will take place.

People are expected to line the procession route along Barker Road and Capitol Drive. Officer Corder will then be brought to the Wisconsin Memorial Park Cemetery.

TMJ4 News Dozens of American flags are lined up throughout Wisconsin Memorial Park

Dozens of American flags are set up at the cemetery in his honor. The flags go throughout the park all the way to Officer Corder's burial site.

"It's very nice to see people showing their support that don't know him or know the family, but the support has been overwhelming, I think, for the family, and that's what they need," Larsen explained.

Ricci echoed that saying "I think it shows that again, we really are all one community. Our community has been praying for Officer Corder and we will continue to pray for him."

For the full procession route and other funeral information, click here.

