Community mourns teen killed in train crash in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Wis. — A memorial of flowers and candles continued to grow a day after a 16-year-old boy was fatally struck by a train in Burlington.

Police identified the teen as Jack Meyers, a junior at Burlington High School.

Investigators said Meyers collided with a train while taking his bike east near Adams and Bridge Street. They said the warning signals were activated at the time.

"Really really sad. Since from that time, even yesterday night, I could not sleep," Yogi Patel said.

Patel, who owns a gas station nearby, said he got to know Meyers over the last five years. Patel said Meyers came to the store often for snacks and to get gas to clear snow and cut grass for neighbors.

Along with many others in Burlington Patel said Meyers is known for his big heart.

"He has a helping nature. If he doesn't know anyone, still he's going to help him," Patel said.

A spokesperson for the Burlington Area School District said they had counselors to help students and staff at the high school Monday. Plus, workers reached out to Meyers' family to offer support.

Patel encouraged people to help the Meyers family through tragedy.

"If they need something, I'm ready to help them," Patel said.

Family and friends organized two GoFundMe accounts to raise money for funeral arrangements and other expenses. You can visit them by clicking here and here.

