Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Burlington on Sunday

Posted at 2:05 PM, May 21, 2023
The Racine County Sheriff's Office says a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a train on Sunday afternoon.

It happened near Milwaukee Ave. and Pine street in downtown Burlington around 12:30p.m.

The Burlington Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area if possible as there will be significant traffic delays due to the investigation.

More details are expected to come from the Burlington Police Department later today.

