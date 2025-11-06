Community members welcome some relief after Milwaukee County supervisors approve $150K for emergency food aid

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Thursday to transfer $150,000 for emergency food assistance.

The money from the contingency fund will go to the county's Department of Health and Human Services. They will work with local organizations to distribute healthy perishable food to homes most impacted by the Foodshare lapse.

READ ALSO | Trump administration appeals order to fully fund SNAP benefits for November

NourishMKE operates four food pantries in Milwaukee.

They say all of the community support is needed in this moment.

TMJ4 Valerie MacMillan, NourishMKE executive director, says their four food pantries have seen the number of visitors double over the last two weeks.

"We will take what we can get to make sure we can get as much nutritious food to the hands of our community members,” said Valerie MacMillan, executive director of NourishMKE. "We've seen a real increase in the number of the people that we’re serving. We're having a lot of first-time visits. Our numbers doubled across all of our four locations. There's just an air of uncertainty."

LaTisha Bully-White is with Metcalfe Park Community Bridges and grew up in the neighborhood.

She says people were already struggling when the Pick'n Save on 35th closed over the summer, so when Foodshare benefits were threatened, it only added to the challenges.

TMJ4 LaTisha Bully-White, part of Metcalfe Park Community Bridges, appreciates the board approving emergency food assistance funds since the neighborhood was already struggling after a local grocery store shut down.

“You can kind of relax knowing that we have some type of funds coming into the community to help the people,” Bully-White said.

It is not yet clear how the county funds will be distributed.

Meanwhile, between a pantry and a community fridge, Metcalfe Park Community Bridges is working on other ways to provide food to neighbors in need.

The Department of Health and Human Services will have to report back on the impacts of these funds.

If the need is greater than what available resources can cover, DHHS can request more money in December to help provide stable access to food.

