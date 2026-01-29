Milwaukee-area community leaders step in to offer free driver's ed after grant program fills in 24 hours

MILWAUKEE — A Wisconsin grant program that provides free driver's education to qualifying students filled every available spot within 24 hours of opening enrollment. However, parents still have options for free or low-cost driver's education through community organizations.

Watch: Milwaukee-area community leaders step up to fill the gap for free driver's ed

The state's driver's ed grant program, which launched in 2024, offers free driver's education to students who qualify for free and reduced lunch. While the program has limited spots that fill quickly, two Milwaukee-area nonprofits have been providing affordable driver's education options since before the state grant program began.

TMJ4 Driver's education instructor works with Aniya Stroyier (left) who was taking her first behind the wheel class through the Greater Milwaukee Urban League's new class.

"This is an honor, this is a privilege when you are behind the wheel," said Eve Hall, president of the Greater Milwaukee Urban League.

The Greater Milwaukee Urban League and Milwaukee Recreation both offer driver's education programs that attract students from across the region, including Waukesha and Ozaukee counties.

TMJ4 Jodie Dunbar is the driver's education supervisor at Milwaukee Recreation.

"They are learning how to be safe on the roads," said Jodie Dunbar, driver's education supervisor at Milwaukee Recreation.

Driver's education in the area typically costs around $500 to go through a private company, making these community programs valuable alternatives for families seeking affordable options.

TMJ4 Greater Milwaukee Urban League Driver's Education Instructor Ed Valent quizzes his students Karrington Davis (left) and Javon Finch (right) before class.

"Even though we know there is a state grant supporting, we are never short of students needing to come," Hall said.

Milwaukee Recreation recently celebrated its 10,000th student earning their license through the program. Officials say comprehensive driver's education makes roads safer for everyone.

TMJ4 Eve Hall is the president and CEO of the Greater Milwaukee Urban League.

"If they don't know the rules of the road, they are going to cause accidents," Dunbar said. "It is not just about them learning how to drive. They are learning to drive and save other lives, too."

Milwaukee Recreation currently has openings in its MPS Drive program. You can click here for more information. The Greater Milwaukee Urban League will begin enrolling students for its March driver's education program. You can call (414) 374-5850 to start the enrollment process.

