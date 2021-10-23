Community, father honors 3-year-old Major Harris at vigil

MILWAUKEE — Family, friends and community members turned out to the alley near 35th and Rohr on Friday night to honor 3-year-old Major Harris with a vigil.

Police say the boy was found there Thursday night after days of searching.

Now candles, photographs, balloons and stuffed animals mark the spot where he was discovered.

At the sight of his son's memorial, Carlton Harris dropped to his knees.

Family, friends and strangers huddled together in a tight embrace Friday night, praying and crying for Major.

"They appreciate Milwaukee, the community, the inner city," one speaker said during prayer. "You showed up and you showed out."

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner revealed Friday Major was shot in the head.

"My son was shot in the head. A three year old baby," Carlton Harris said at a press conference earlier Friday.

This undated photo distributed by the Wisconsin Department of Justice shows, Major P. Harris. Milwaukee police are searching for Harris, a 3-year-old boy after his mother was killed and the man who was a person of interest in her slaying was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Major's mother, Mallery Muenzenberger, was found shot to death near 37th and Clarke last Thursday. She and Major are from the La Crosse area, and it's still a mystery why she and Major were in Milwaukee.

But that doesn't matter to the community here. They searched for the boy for days. Those efforts caught the eye of the Mayor.

"The community response, both in terms of being supportive of the family, as well as trying to really see what they could to find Major," Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said.

Family of Mallery Muenzenberger

Major was found not far from where police say a suspect in Mallery's homicide, Jaheem Clark, died by suicide Sunday, and where Mallery's car was recovered Monday. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said new surveillance cameras in the area of Sherman and Villard spotted the car.

While the search for his son has come to a close, Carlton Harris's quest for justice is beginning.

"It's a loss that's not going to be forgotten or swept under the rug," Harris said. "I refuse to let that happen."

