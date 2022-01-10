Comedian Charlie Berens postpones Milwaukee shows due to COVID surge

MILWAUKEE — Popular comedian Charlie Berens has postponed several of his shows including the ones scheduled to be in Milwaukee.

Berens made a post on Facebook saying that due to the increasing COVID cases across Wisconsin and the country, that he had to reschedule his shows.

The Milwaukee shows scheduled for Jan. 21-22 have been moved to April 8-9. His shows in Buffalo and Syracuse have been moved from Jan. 12-13 to May 18-19.

In the month of January, COVID cases have been surging across the state and country. On Monday, the Department of Health Services sent a letter to all school administrators asking them to institute mask mandates to slow the spread of the virus.

The City of Milwaukee recently bought 500,000 N95 masks in order to help slow the spread of the virus.

In Kenosha, 22 Kenosha Unified School District (KUSD) schools have switched to virtual learning as of Monday due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. According to KUSD, the impacted schools have either reached or exceeded the 3 percent positive cases indicator that has been in place since the beginning of the school year.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip