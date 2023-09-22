Combat veterans take the stage in Milwaukee for a special performance

MILWAUKEE — A very special play will take the stage in Milwaukee. The cast members are combat veterans and military family members.

'Last Out: Elegy of a Green Beret' is premiering this weekend in Milwaukee, at the Skylight Music Theater in the city's Third Ward.

(Ret.) Lt. Col. Scott Mann spent more than two decades in the military, the majority of that time as a Green Beret. "This is a universal story about service and about doing something bigger than yourself," he said when describing the premise of 'Last Out'. He says the audience will see the cost and impact of war — and veterans and families of the fallen will feel validated and connected.

"But what the best part is, is that everybody is going for that ride together in this show," he added. "And after it's over, and we do the (audience) talk back, you see this shared perspective — across Democrats, Republicans, mask, no mask, veterans and civilians... it really, I think, speaks to what we need to get back to as a country."

Scott stars in this play, but he also wrote it. "I started writing it because I had a very tough transition from Army special forces." Now, helping others tell their story is his mission and the focus of The Heroes Journey, the non-profit behind Last Out. A Saturday storytelling workshop is hosted at each stop along the tour. "Our non-profit helps warriors and first responders find their voice and tell their story as they transition across that divide of service into the civilian world," explained Scott. "And, it saved my life."

Since 2018 'Last Out' has visited 30 cities. "We had a U-Haul van and we put 28,000 miles on it performing this play from Santa Barbara all the way to New York City," recalled Scott. When COVID put the brakes on travel and live performances, the cast produced a film and put it on Amazon Prime. It captured the attention of Gary Sinise. "He called me and we spoke for two hours," recalled Scott.

You might know Gary Sinise, as Lt. Dan in Forrest Gump. "I teamed up with my buddy who runs the Skylight Musical Theater in Milwaukee and asked him to host the play," said Sinise, who has a long history of supporting veteran causes. "It's a powerful production, it speaks from the heart. We encourage veterans to come see the play, the play is free for veterans." First responders will also get free admission along the families of veterans and first responders.

Thanks to support from the Gary Sinise Foundation, 'Last Out' is back on the road, and Milwaukee is one of the final stops of this tour. "I was weeping this morning," admitted Scott as he reflected on the end of the current run of shows. "It's the people you meet on the road and their stories. I don't know where this thing goes next, I don't know what happens next, but I know that this year has been so special."

Click here to sign up for Milwaukee's storytelling workshop.

'Last Out' performances will be held at the Skylight Music Theatre on Friday, Sept. 22nd at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 23rd at 1:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Click here for ticket information.

