Coffee, cookies and kids: How two moms are mixing business with motherhood

SHOREWOOD — In Shorewood, Shannon Johnson, a mother of two, runs Little Sprouts Café + Play, which she purchased last June.

The café is filled with dollhouses, cars, and lots of toys, offering parents the chance to relax with a cup of coffee or a drink while their children play.

WATCH: How two mothers mix business and motherhood

National Working Moms Day

"We don't have time limits on our place, so people can come in the morning, leave for a snack or nap, and come back later," Johnson said.

Little Sprouts Cafe & Play hosts birthday parties, special events, and offers drop-in play, making each day packed for staff and Shannon, who also manages another job alongside motherhood.

"I feel like I'm never doing enough anywhere. There's always something to clean, something to buy, an Instagram post to put up," she admitted.

Between work calls, emails, and bedtime routines, sleep is a luxury.

"I haven't slept through the night in four years," Johnson laughed.

But Johnson said she has learned to give herself grace and hopes other mothers do the same.

"If you're worried you're not doing enough, you're probably a really good mom."

From Kitchen to Cookie Creations

Across the county in Franklin, Mary Kolkoski is turning her passion for baking into a thriving business.

Mary K. SWEETS BY MARY

She launched Sweets by Mary LLC in 2019 after leaving her job; now, the mother of two specializes in sugar cookies.

"They're cream cheese sugar cookie and they have a butter vanilla emulsion in them," Kolkoski explained.

What began as watching YouTube tutorials on cookie decorating has grown into intricate custom designs and a busy baking schedule.

"It’s really taken off," she said.

Kolkoski makes dozens of cookies weekly for parties and events and even hosts cookie-decorating classes, including birthday parties.

"I make a lot of first birthday cookies and a lot of bridal shower cookies," said Mary.

Mary K. Mary K.& KIDS

Working from home allows her to step away from the kitchen to spend time with her two children.

"I've always wanted to be a mom," said Kolkoski.

"Just cherish every moment that you can, because it goes by so fast," she said.

To take a look at Sweets By Mary LLC Instagram, click here.

For Facebook, click here.

To follow Little Sprouts Café + Play on Facebook, click here.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error