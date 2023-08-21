Coast Guard estimates nearly 1,500 gallons of diesel fuel spilled into Lake Michigan

MILWAUKEE — The Coast Guard announced Monday it estimates nearly 1,500 gallons of diesel fuel spilled from the motor vessel Manitowoc into Lake Michigan on Aug. 2.

The cause of the spill remains under investigation.

The Coast Guard shared in a statement, "Prior to departing the Port of Manistee, the motor vessel Manitowoc conducted and recorded initial tank soundings. After conducting temporary repairs, the crew again took soundings. A comparison of these two measurements revealed approximately 1,500 gallons of diesel fuel was released into Lake Michigan."

The maximum potential was originally estimated to be around 45,000 gallons.

The Coast Guard, state, local, and tribal representatives have reported no impacts to the shoreline or marine wildlife. There are also no reports of diesel in the area where the discharge happened.

According to the Coast Guard, "Diesel fuel spreads across the top of the water and weathers from sun, wind, and wave action. All diesel fuel is believed to have dissipated and evaporated without sinking into the water column."

