City officials announce new initiative to deter reckless driving

MILWAUKEE — The Near West Side neighborhood of Milwaukee announced a new initiative Friday in an effort to deter reckless driving.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson was at a press conference in the neighborhood along with other city officials to announce the changes coming to the Near West Side.

One of the changes the area is making is joining a pilot program to bring parklets to the city. Parklets are small spaces that business and residents can enjoy, but it also slows down traffic on busy roadways.

The specific hope is that these parklets prevent drivers from using bike lanes, bus lanes, and the side of roadways to pass other vehicles.

Also included in the initiative are yard signs that say "Think twice about reckless driving."

