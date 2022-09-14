City of Waukesha investigating allegation of child abuse at The Lawrence School

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Police Department confirmed it is at The Lawrence School reuniting kids with their parents as the City of Waukesha conducts a criminal investigation regarding an allegation of abuse at the school.

A large police presence was seen outside the school Wednesday morning. TMJ4 News reached out the police who said all children are safe at this time.

Captain Dan Baumann with the police department said the reunification process is taking longer than expected primarily because the student-population is infants-toddlers. Baumann said they want to be sure they are reuniting the children with the correct family member.

Baumann said information about arrests and criminal referrals will come out at a later time. Right now, the primary focus of the police department is the safety of the children.

"We will work with the School District of Waukesha and release a unified message later on today. Again, the parallel investigation is on-going so once the information has been vetted and verified we will release it so long as it doesn’t compromise the integrity of the investigation," Bauman wrote in an email to TMJ4 News.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip