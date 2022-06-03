City of Racine to enforce curfew for those under 18 after funeral shooting

RACINE, Wis. — The City of Racine will enforce a juvenile curfew ordinance from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. following a funeral shooting on Thursday.

Anyone under the age of 18-years-old must be home by 11 p.m., according to Racine Mayor Cory Mason. Mason said he is instructing the police department to actively enforce the curfew through the weekend.

A suspect shot and injured two people during a funeral at Graceland Cemetery in Racine Thursday afternoon, according to police. Around an hour after the shooting, a family member who attended the funeral service told TMJ4 News five people had been hit. Racine police said it's possible not everyone has reported injuries or plans to report minor injuries. TMJ4 News crews could see at least 12 markers for bullet rounds at the scene of the shooting.

The Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory confirms to TMJ4 News that a funeral during that time was for Da'Shontay L. King Sr. Family previously identified Da'Shontay King Sr. as the man who a Racine police officer shot and killed near 12th and Schiller on May 20.

Mayor Mason released the following statement Thursday after the cemetery shooting:

"Today's heinous shooting at a cemetery while a family was already mourning the loss of a loved one is a new low for these perpetrators of violence in our community. The violence has got to stop! Revenge is not the answer. Ending gun violence is the top priority of the police department and my administration. I have spoken to the Governor and Attorney General to request more resources to support violence prevention. I am instructing the police department to actively enforce our juvenile curfew ordinance through the weekend. Anyone under 18 must be home by 11 PM. This violence must end. If you have any information about the horrific events of the today, I urge you to contact the Racine Police Department immediately."







