City of Milwaukee fully staffed for Spring Election, recruiting poll workers for the fall

MILWAUKEE — The number of people you'll see at your polling location is carefully calculated.

Milwaukee's Election Commission says the number is based on projected turnout and how many wards vote at each site.

Right now, the city is fully staffed for the Spring Election, and workers are already being recruited for the fall election season.

Nearly 1,500 poll workers will help run polling sites across Milwaukee on Tuesday, April 5. Your site is determined by your home address.

"(Being a poll worker) is just a good way to see what the neighbors look like without being nosey," joked Shannon Romero.

Romero, who began volunteering at the polls in high school, takes pride in the role. She started at 16 and now — at age 24, she's been back every election since.

"I think a lot of times people are committed to being the face of their neighborhood and to be able to come back every three months, or even once a year, depending on the elections," said Romero.

As a poll worker, you can earn up to $220 for a full shift. Be warned, it's a long day — typically 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Despite that, there is quite a bit of retention. Paula Jones got started in 2015 when she moved to a new neighborhood and showed up to vote.

"I signed up to become a poll worker, because I wanted to be part of the team, because they were positive and wonderful. It was just a glorious experience," recalled Jones.

Many familiar faces at Milwaukee's poll sites were not able to work during the pandemic and the Milwaukee Election Commission says younger folks stepped in. Pre-pandemic, the average age of a city poll worker was above 60, but it dropped to 46 during the 2020 general election.

Local poll workers say that when it comes to confusion for voters on Election Day, typically, voters who are trying to register at their polling place are the ones who are most often turned away because they don't have the right documents with them. Click here to learn what to bring with you to the polls on election day.

Below is what you need to know to vote by absentee ballot, early voting and in-person on Election Day.

Absentee ballots

Thursday, March 31 is the deadline is request an absentee ballot by email, mail, online or fax. If you request a ballot by mail, a photo of an ID can be uploaded.

24-hour unstaffed drop boxes are closed this election to due a court order. Absentee ballots may be returned to any early voting location during voting hours.

Early voting

Early voting has begun and runs through Saturday, April 2. Voter registration including address changes end on Friday, April 1.

Three sites are open for early voting Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on weekends 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Midtown Center at 5700 W. Capitol Dr.

Zablocki Library at 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave.

Frank Zeidler Municipal Building at 841 N. Broadway - Room 102

There are six other sites where there is early voting, open Monday through Friday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Bay View Library at 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

East Library at 2320 N. Cramer St.

Good Hope Library at 7717 W. Good Hope Road

Tippecanoe Library at 3912 S. Howell Ave.

Villard Square Library at 5190 N. 35th St.

Washington Park Library at 2121 N. Sherman Blvd.

All nine early voting sites will also provide drive-up curbside ballot drop off on Saturday, March 26, and Saturday, April 2, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Polls on Election Day

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, April 5. You must bring your photo ID to vote. Find your polling place at myvote.wi.gov

Click here to view the City of Milwaukee's election website.

