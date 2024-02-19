City leaders appalled after four-year-old boy killed in shooting

MILWAUKEE — Police say a four-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday morning just before 10:30 A.M.

According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner, Jamero Edwards was shot inside of an apartment near 64th and Bradley Road.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson called the child's death "senseless."

"We have seen too many instances like this over the past number of years. Where kids, children have gotten a hold of guns and that have shot themselves or somebody else,” Mayor Johnson explained.

A woman tells us her six-year-old got a hold of a gun inside of her apartment and then four-year-old Jamero was shot.

"A gun was in their reach and that's wrong,” Mayor Johnson explained.

TMJ4 News Reporter Megan Lee asked Mayor Johnson when will enough be enough for these types of shootings.

He said, "it's already been enough, frankly. This isn't the straw that breaks the camel's back. The back has been broken already."

District 9 Alderwoman Larresa Taylor is appalled that gun violence has impacted her district yet again.

"You know that it's preventable. That's what makes it so appalling. That it's a preventable incident that happened,” Alderwoman Taylor said.

She said gun locks and boxes are widely available within the city.

"If you know that you have a gun and you know that there are children present, put a lock on that gun. Put it in a box and keep it out of the reach of children. That is not that difficult to do,” Alderwoman Taylor explained.

Police say they found two guns. Mayor Johnson says there must be more legislation for guns on a state and federal level.

"Let's have some common-sense approach to this stuff so that more lives don't end up being lost. Especially lives of kids,” Mayor Johnson said.

As of right now, police are investigating what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made in connection to this incident.



