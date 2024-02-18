Watch Now
3-year-old killed in Milwaukee shooting

According to police, the shooting happened at 10:23 a.m. on Sunday.
Posted at 3:38 PM, Feb 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-18 17:20:53-05

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that killed a 3-year-old.

Police say the shooting happened near 64th Court and Bradley Road at 10:23 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 18.

The child was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Two guns were recovered as a result of the investigation. Police tell TMJ4 that they do not have anyone in custody.

We have a crew headed over to obtain more information.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

