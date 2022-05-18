City approves new riverwalk plans in the Harbor District

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Planning Commission has approved plans for a new riverwalk in the Harbor District.

The commission approved the plans on Monday, which include the building and development of an outdoor bar, two in-residence food trucks, a kayak rental company, customer seating areas, landscape elements, and seating walls and benches.

According to the commission's analysis, they have approved Boone & Crockett's plan to make their existing, outdoor space on the site permanent. It will serve as a pedestrian amenity to the Riverwalk.

City Plan Commission / The Kubala Washatko Architects

The approval comes almost three years after the City of Milwaukee established the Harbor District Riverwalk Site Plan Review Overlay Zone and initial design standards were approved.

Milwaukee's City Plan Commission said in its zoning report that the proposed Riverwalk network is designed to connect with existing and planned bicycle routes.

In their proposal, Boone & Crockett addressed stormwater management, to which they said they would be planting trees and vegetation to help with runoff, as well as establish a connector pathway from National Avenue.

Boone & Crockett said they plan to provide aquatic habitats on the underside of existing raised deck areas as well as new fish habitat hotels.

The goal for this development, according to Boone & Crockett's proposal, is "to create something experiential... Importantly, this plan seeks to imagine a highly active pedestrian realm that is not only adjacent to the riverwalk but intentionally woven into the riverwalk experience. This will be an active area, animated by the food & beverage business, kayak rentals, and nearby Pedal Tavern. Because this section of riverwalk will stand alone for some period of time, it is critical that an anchor destination offers many people a reason to take in the public amenity."

