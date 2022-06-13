Church hopes to give Milwaukee residents resources, answers after 2 deadly drive-by shootings

MILWAUKEE — Two communities are looking for answers after two deadly drive by shootings left people dead this weekend.

The first was on Saturday when a 51-year-old woman was killed at 39th and Hadley. On Monday morning, a house was shot up, killing a 56-year-old man near 37th and Congress.

On 39th and Hadley, you could still see bullet holes in windows of a four-unit apartment. A 51-year-old woman was killed. According to the medical examiner, she has been identified as Marshell M. Harris.

The news was shocking for people who saw her around.

"I took it as she was a nice lady. I’m sure she was. I’m sure she was. The violence just needs to stop,” a neighbor said.

People in the neighborhood say shootings like these should not be anywhere close to a normality.

“It’s just crazy it’s something that we’re used to. It’s something we shouldn’t be used to,” one resident said.

Around the corner from the scene of Saturday's homicide sits Word of Hope Ministries. It is a church packed with jobs, education, health, and social resources for the community.

“We are right in a community that really needs our services and that’s why we aren’t trying to move away from here.” Dr. Clifford Taylor of Word of Hope Ministries.

Dr. Taylor says from his office he can hear gunshots. Sounds of discouragement, but he is not deterred.

“We’re on 40th and Center. It’s not the safest place, but it’s a place Word of Hope has been for 26 years,” he said.

Dr. Taylor is hoping by putting people in positions of success, shootings become less common over time.

“People just need to have choices. People need to have options that there’s something better that you’ve been raised into believing,” he said.

Police say they are still looking for unknown suspects in both shootings.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip