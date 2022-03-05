Chuck Todd: Russian forces seize nuclear plant in Ukraine, $4 a gallon gas prices

There is an alarming escalation in Ukraine after Russian forces attacked a nuclear plant.

The American Ambassador to the United Nations, a Wisconsin graduate, says the world, "narrowly averted a nuclear catastrophe."

TMJ4's Charles Benson talks with NBC's Chuck Todd, moderator of Meet the Press about the issue, as well as rising gas prices in the U.S.

The war in Ukraine and inflation are pushing up gas prices. In Wisconsin, gas could be headed to $4 a gallon.

President Biden tried to convince the American people during Tuesday night's State of the Union when talking about Ukraine and rising gas prices that "we're going to be okay."

But Republicans says this is the reason why Biden should not have killed the Keystone XL pipeline.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip