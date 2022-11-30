Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac dies at 79

Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac has died at the age of 79, family announced Wednesday.

The family statement reads, “On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie.”

British rock band Fleetwood Mac was formed in the 1960s and sold more than 100 million records globally.

The band also issued a statement about McVie's death:

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip