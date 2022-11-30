Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac dies at 79

British rock band Fleetwood Mac was formed in the 1960s and sold more than 100 million records globally.
Christine McVie
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Christine McVie
Posted at 2:18 PM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 15:18:39-05

Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac has died at the age of 79, family announced Wednesday.

The family statement reads, “On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie.”

British rock band Fleetwood Mac was formed in the 1960s and sold more than 100 million records globally.

The band also issued a statement about McVie's death:

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Waukesha Christmas Parade V1 480X360.png

Waukesha Christmas Parade

How to watch the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade live on TMJ4