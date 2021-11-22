Children's Wisconsin is treating 18 kids from Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy

MILWAUKEE — Children's Wisconsin said that 18 children have been admitted to the hospital from the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.

It did not state what kind of condition the children are in. Children's will be hosting a virtual press conference at 11 a.m.

On Sunday evening, a car drove through a crowd at the Waukesha Christmas parade. According to police, at least five people are dead and more than 40 are injured. The victims include children and adults. It's still unclear what the total number of the deceased and injured is.

The person of interest connected to the deadly incident at Waukesha's Christmas parade Sunday night has been identified as 39-year-old Darrell Brooks, according to NBC News.

Brooks has not formally been identified as a suspect by police and has not yet been charged with a crime, NBC News says.

Videos show the car recklessly driving through the crowd people injuring children and adults. Police do have a suspect in custody.

There will be a vigil at 5 p.m. at Cutler Park in downtown Waukesha.

