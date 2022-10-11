Chick-fil-A opens drive-thru in Glendale on Friday, Oct. 14

GLENDALE, Wis. — A new Chick-fil-A location in Glendale that caters to vehicle-bound customers only will open to the public this Friday, Oct. 14.

It is located at 5201 N. Port Washington Rd. and will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The location will not have a walk-up window or dine-in services and will only have drive-thru lanes for vehicles. Customers can place orders through traditional ordering on the intercom or place orders on the Chick-fil-A app.

This would be the 11th Chick-fil-A in the Milwaukee area. The company says the Glendale location will hire a total of 120 full and part-time workers.

A number of fast food companies are focusing on drive-thru only locations amid concerns over the coronavirus as well as costs. Notable in the Milwaukee area is a new two-lane Culver's in the works near Bayshore Town Center.

To celebrate the opening, Chick-fil-A said they have chosen 100 people making an impact in the Milwaukee area and will surprise these people with free food for a year. The company adds they are partnering with Feeding America to make a $25,000 donation to a local food bank.

Chick-fil-A Glendale is offering two seasonal fall items, the Autumn Spice Milkshake and the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich, according to a news release on Tuesday.

