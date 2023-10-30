Cheaper winter energy bills expected as a result of falling natural gas prices

MILWAUKEE — For many of us, it's the first time in nearly a year your heat is turning on, and it looks like it'll continue that way as we head into winter. However local energy companies said with the dropping amount of daylight, your bills could be heading in a similar direction.

"Well they were up in the hundreds, $170-$180 sometimes. Made it a little hard," Fred Brannon said.

Brannon is like many Milwaukeeans. For the last couple winters, many neighbors have said their bills were higher than anticipated.

In February, TMJ4 talked with two We Energies customers who saw massive bill increases during the winter months because of high natural gas prices.

"I had to do the survival thing. I went and got long johns and warmer clothes. I did all I could like stuffing plastic in windows and doors just to keep the air out and everything," Brannon said.

Brannon said despite his efforts last winter, his heating bill cost more than he expected. A cost energy companies said they knew was coming.

"The worldwide economy reopening after COVID and then also the war in Ukraine. Those two things just caused gas prices to shoot up," We Energies Spokesperson Brendan Conway said.

Conway said this year customers could see a much different price tag on their bill.

"Gas on the spot market last year was about three-to-four times higher than it currently is today. This year, we're expecting our bills to be lower, about 50-60 dollars lower, over the course of the season," Conway explained.

Although this does depend on just how cold it gets here in the Badger State, Conway said things are looking good for customers.

"I look to the sky and say, and just say 'thank you Jesus, thank you!' That's all I can say. I'm just eternally grateful," Brannon said.

We Energies offers several options for cost saving measures when it comes to utilities. Milwaukee County, Community Advocates, and the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program(WHEAP) also has options for folks if needed.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip