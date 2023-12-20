Chaos ensues after fight breaks out during Tosa West basketball game, 4 arrested

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A scary moment in the stands during a rival basketball game in Wauwatosa.

Fists started flying during an argument at the West vs. East game. Then someone yelled that they saw a gun. Turns out, there was no gun at all, according to district leaders.

Viewer video shows people scrambling to the gym exit doors.

Wauwatosa West senior Camren Gooding saw it all unfold in person, “It was pretty scary, I ain’t gonna lie. It kinda happened pretty fast. I saw people running around, fighting.”

Police scanner traffic said, “We have a large scene that’s not in control and need everybody out of the building.”

Brian Malloy says his two children were at the game as well, excited to see the big rivalry game. But it ended in tears, “My daughter was very upset and crying because she didn’t know what was going on.”

The game resumed a short time later, where only family members of the athletes could be in the stands.

We asked District leaders to learn the safety protocols they have in place, or may change. A spokesperson replied:

Last school year, the District implemented the following related to safety protocols:



Students are to exit the building after the school day ends. Students are not allowed to sit in the learning center or other area waiting for an athletic game to start.

Attendees must use the GoFan app to purchase single game tickets or a student activity pass.

No backpacks or bags bigger than 9x5x2 are allowed in the gym. Medical and diaper bags are allowed.

Spectators can not exit the building and re-enter.

Spectators must exit the facility 15 minutes after the completion of the game.

Wauwatosa School Board Policy strongly recommends middle school students be accompanied by an adult while attending athletic events.

