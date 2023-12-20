4 students arrested after fight at Wauwatosa West vs. East game; video shows mass exit

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Viewer video shows people scrambling to the exit doors after a fight broke out at a boy's basketball game Tuesday night at Wauwatosa West High School.

Four students were arrested for disorderly conduct, according to Wauwatosa police.

The fight occurred during halftime in the hallway at the game against Wauwatosa East around 8 p.m. Despite witness reports, it has not been confirmed if a weapon was displayed.

Wauwatosa police say three school resource officers were already at the school for the game and additional officers responded to assist.

WATCH: Video shows people running for the exit doors

Video shows people running out of basketball game amid fight

Witnesses say they heard people yelling before an announcement came on the loudspeaker to exit the school. Everyone made a run for it out of the gym. Video shows the mass exit and panic as students tried to get out as quickly as they could.

No injuries were reported.

After the school was evacuated, parents were the only ones allowed back inside as players finished up the game.

Witnesses also reported hearing someone pulled out a gun. Police say they received reports of firearms being displayed during the fight and are investigating the reports. Police are requesting anyone with information, photos, or video that would help in that investigation to please contact the department at 414-471-8430.

