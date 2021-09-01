Chance the Rapper talks Summerfest and Bucks championship song

MILWAUKEE — Chance the Rapper, the multi-grammy winning artist from Chicago, is no stranger to Milwaukee. He has visited a handful of times. Most recently, he came to a few Bucks playoffs games, including the NBA Finals series against the Suns.

On Friday, he will be performing at Summerfest for the very first time.

"It has been cool being here today. I'm excited for the show, you know what I'm saying, Friday. It's going to be a lot of people. It's going to be a lot of fun," the Chicago rapper said.

On that same day his brother Taylor Bennet, and another one of his collaborators, Milwaukee artist Grace Weber, will be performing at Summerfest. Chance the Rapper said don't be surprised if you see him sharing the stage with those two for a brief time during their sets.

As for his performance, well he is going to put on a big show. He hasn't performed in over a year and wants to make Friday night special. When asked for any special guests or surprises, he refused to give away any secrets, but said that he has some tricks up his sleeves.

On a non-Summerfest note, Chance the Rapper said he would write a Bucks NBA Championship song after the Bucks won the NBA Finals. We haven't heard anything about the song since then, so we had to follow up.

"I gave my word that I was going to make a song for the Milwaukee Bucks?" he asked.

“The specific quote was, 'can’t go back on my word,'" reporter James Groh responded.

“You caught me. Alright, yes I did say I was going to make a Milwaukee Bucks song," Chance the Rapper said.

As for a timeline, that is unclear. He said it will still be a while, but did mention there might be a sneak peak at his show on Friday.

Since he has been to Milwaukee a bunch recently, we asked him to pick between iconic items from each city.

Brats or Chicago Style Hot Dogs... he chose brats.

Cheese Curds or Deep Dish Pizza... he chose deep dish.

Milwaukee Breweries or Chicago Breweries... he chose Milwaukee Breweries

Bucks or Bulls... he chose the Bulls.

