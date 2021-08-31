Watch
Wildlife groups sue to stop Wisconsin wolf hunt

Carrie Antlfinger/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 10. 2012 file photo, a timber wolf named Comet is seen at the Timber Wolf Preservation Society in Greendale, Wis. A coalition of animal rights groups planned to file a lawsuit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, to stop Wisconsin's fall wolf hunt. (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger, File)
Posted at 4:20 PM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 17:20:38-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A coalition of wildlife advocacy groups has filed a lawsuit to stop Wisconsin's wolf hunt this fall.

Animal Wellness Action, the Great Lakes Wildlife Alliance and Protect Coyote filed the action Tuesday. The lawsuit comes after the state Department of Natural Resources board this month set the quota for the fall hunt at 300 animals, disregarding pleas from multiple groups to cancel the season after hunters blew past their kill quota during a messy spring season.

The DNR set the limit in February at 119 animals but hunters killed 218, angering conservationists. The lawsuit asks a judge to halt the fall season and invalidate a state law mandating an annual hunt.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

