Celebrating 20 years of the Quadracci Pavilion at the Milwaukee Art Museum

MILWAUKEE — The Quadracci Pavilion, the sculpture that is a part of the Milwaukee Art Museum, is celebrating 20 years since its opening and the original architect is in town to celebrate.

Santiago Calatrava was the Spanish architect behind the pavilion, which opened in 2001. On Wednesday, he will attend a press conference recognizing the sculpture's significance to the city of Milwaukee.

According to a news release, Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley will be at the press conference, along with Calatrava and the art museum's director.

The news release states speakers at the event will recognize how the building has established the Milwaukee Art Museum as a "preeminent destination for art and architecture, an icon for the city of Milwaukee, and a touchstone of civic pride."

Since its opening, the museum has been ranked among Conde Nast Traveler's “New Wonders of the World." People magazine also called it one of the "New American Beauties."

The press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

