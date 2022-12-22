Caregivers charged with abuse, neglect after 4-year-old dies

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Three Milwaukee residents have been charged after a 4-year-old girl died on Friday, Dec. 16.

The victim, Kaliyah King Mage, was presented at a local hospital for treatment, but she later died. A criminal complaint states she had been abused by her caregivers.

29-year-old Winston Chambers, 29-year-old Princess Arrededondo, and 56-year-old Corinne Beechtree are facing charges in connection to the incident.

All three are facing one count of neglecting a child - consequence is death.

Arredondo is facing an additional charge of chronic neglect of a child - consequence is great bodily harm as to the repeated failure to protect (Mage) from the physical abuse inflicted by Chambers. Chambers is facing a count of physical abuse of a child, repeated, and first-degree reckless homicide.

According to the complaint, Chambers had beaten Mage the morning of the 16th resulting in her losing consciousness. He proceeded to search the following online: 'can you breathe on your own in a coma,' 'how to wake an unconscious person', and 'my daughter fell hit her head and is unresponsive'.

When questioned by police, Chambers said Mage had been hit by a car. Chambers allegedly contacted his mother, Beechtree, after the incident, who went along with a lie he allegedly told police about Mage being hit by a car.

Arredondo came home after the abuse, the complaint states, and heard Chambers in the bathroom beating the child. She said she was afraid to call the police because of what Chambers "might do."

Chambers had multiple text exchanges and phone calls with Beechtree and Arredondo where they allegedly discussed Mage's condition.

TMJ4 News has refrained from sharing some specific details of this case, given the violent and disturbing nature.

