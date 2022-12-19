Watch Now
4-year-old girl dies, caregivers in custody: Milwaukee police

Posted at 12:26 PM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 13:26:49-05

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say they are investigating the death of a 4-year-old Milwaukee girl, and her caregivers are now in custody, police say.

Milwaukee police said in a statement the incident happened near 22nd and National around 5 p.m. last Friday.

The victim was presented at a local hospital for treatment, but she later died.

The suspects and the caregivers of the child, identified as a 29-year-old Milwaukee woman and a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, were taken into custody. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, according to MPD.

