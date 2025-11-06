Car wash customer contacts TMJ4 for help after he was charged for a subscription he never purchased

OAK CREEK, Wis. — A Milwaukee-area man says Tsunami Express Car Wash has been charging him monthly fees for a subscription service he never agreed to purchase, and said the company has refused to provide a refund despite his repeated attempts to cancel.

Manzur contacted TMJ4 News after months of unsuccessful efforts to resolve the billing dispute with the Oak Creek car wash location.

TMJ4 News Manzur contacted TMJ4 for help after he was charged for a subscription he never purchased

"There is no apology, there is no refund, they defended their stand, charging me for six months, $180, for a service I never took," Manzur said.

The billing issues began after Manzur visited the Tsunami Express Car Wash location on 27th Street in Oak Creek on March 21. He said he paid $16 for a car wash service, expecting that to be the end of the transaction.

"I paid $16 and I hoped that's the end of the story, but then I saw the next month, on April 21, I was charged $29.99 for a monthly subscription that I did not sign for," Manzur explained.

In July, Manzur returned to the Oak Creek Tsunami Express location to try to cancel the subscription he says he never authorized.

"They said, 'Oh yeah, it's all canceled,' so I was confirmed by them," Manzur said.

However, the charges continued appearing on his bank statements.

"According to them, the person who took my card to help me, signed me for the membership, the manager Matt claimed they fired him, but there's no way for me to identify what's going on, there's no phone number, no confirmation, no advice," Manzur detailed.

Bank statements show Manzur has continued receiving monthly charges to this day, totaling seven months.

"They charged me for seven months, and they denied my refund. No communication, so far, no email to tell, 'we are sorry, we'll refund the money,' and that's why I reached out to you," Manzur said.

When TMJ4 News visited the Tsunami Express location Wednesday, a manager said we would need to speak with another manager, but provided no contact information.

After calling multiple Tsunami Express corporate employees, the company's CEO called us back and said they're investigating the situation.

A spokesperson for Tsunami Express sent us the following statement:

"We are aware of the situation involving a recent customer billing concern, and we acted quickly once it was brought to our attention. The customer is being fully refunded, and our team has been in direct communication to ensure the matter is resolved to their satisfaction.

At Tsunami Express, we are committed to delivering a positive, transparent, and reliable experience for every member and guest. Our policy is that memberships are only activated with a customer’s approval, and out of an abundance of caution, we have reinforced these expectations with our team to help prevent any future misunderstandings.

We appreciate the opportunity to address this situation and will continue to focus on serving our customers with care.”

Manzur wants to warn other customers.

"If it happened with me, I'm pretty sure there are other people who are suffering the same way. The reason I felt like to reach out to you is that now we will know who else is suffering, and we should be able to stop this kind of practice," Manzur said.

This story was reported on-air by Jenna Rae and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

