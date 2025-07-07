A Greenfield man shared his experience after a TMJ4 News story on a recent car theft hit close to home.

"I reached out because I saw the video that you did, the lady who got her car stolen, and the SUV that was stolen. It looks similar to what happened to my car," the victim said.

The man spoke to TMJ4 under the condition that his identity be concealed due to safety concerns.

Car theft victim recovers Infiniti after seeing it for sale, sends a message to alert others

The initial story revolved around a car theft in Milwaukee. Video showed a suspect entering the Infiniti SUV through the sunroof before driving it away. The owner was outside at the time doing yard work.

The Greenfield man explained that his Infiniti was locked when it was stolen from his apartment complex in June. It happened while he was gone visiting family.

"I was very distraught. I was upset, angry," the victim recalled. "It feels like these kids have no regard for other people."

A video on social media helped the owner track down the person who had his car and was trying to sell it.

"He wanted to sell my car initially for $800," the victim explained.

After a failed attempt to repurchase the car, police found it in Milwaukee, damaged more than a week later.

The sunroof was gone.

TMJ4 The victim discovered his sunroof was damaged after police recovered the care.

"The front bumper cover was off. There's a dent in the rear panel of the car. The ignition would not start initially because these kids they're reprogramming the key," the victim stated.

This victim expects to pay hundreds of dollars for repairs. It will be tough, but he still feels a sense of relief.

Moving forward, the car theft victim is taking multiple precautions, including adding an OBD port lock to deter efforts to reprogram the key again. He is also using a club on the steering wheel and is considering moving to a new place.

TMJ4 Despite damage to his car the victim was relieved to have it back.

As Greenfield Police investigate, the victim hopes thieves realize the problems they are creating.

"It was important for me to share my story, because hopefully these kids are able to understand that they are hurting people, hurting people that look just like them," the victim said.

A spokesperson for Infiniti sent TMJ4 the following statement in response to questions about criminals targeting their vehicles:

“The safety and security of our clients is a priority for INFINITI. An increase in auto thefts is an issue affecting many communities, and as thieves become more sophisticated, we are working to improve the security systems in our vehicles. To help minimize vehicle thefts, we recommend owners park their vehicles in well-lit and secure areas, and ensure the vehicle is locked at all times with all key fobs in a secure place outside of the vehicle. We encourage owners not to leave their key fobs in their vehicles, including any spares, as lockout protection could prevent the doors from locking and enable the vehicle to be started.”

TMJ4 News previously reported on the influx of stolen Infiniti and Nissan vehicles in Milwaukee as thieves turn to devices that can reprogram keys. On Monday, MPD provided data that showed 237 Infiniti vehicles have been stolen in 2025, which is a 166 percent increase from the same period in 2024, when 89 were reported. Police data indicated 228 Nissan vehicles have been stolen so far this year, which is up from 147 compared to this time last year.

