MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman reached out to TMJ4 after a video captured thieves getting away with her car while she and her husband did yard work.

Video shows thieves breaking into a car through the sunroof of a 2015 Infiniti QX70 and driving away in mere seconds.

It happened last Friday in the residential area near North 84th Street and Capitol Drive in Milwaukee.

The video taken on June 27 shows a sunny evening as two people approach Camille Jacobs' Infiniti SUV.

"We didn't hear a thing," Jacobs told TMJ4.

In a matter of seconds, one of the unidentified individuals somehow goes through the sunroof, and the SUV is driven away.

This happened as Camille and her husband were outside doing yard work.

She says the car was locked.

"Just left my family, and I feeling violated and unsafe," Jacobs explained.

TMJ4 Camille Jacobs

She believes the criminals waited until the couple was in the backyard to act.

"It just tells me that they are good at what they do. They know what they're doing. They're fast," Jacobs stated.

Jacobs and her husband noticed a vehicle that looked exactly like hers in the area before her car was taken, and that it left at the same time as the thieves.

"Pretty unusual. So that left us truly believing that we were being targeted," Jacobs said.

WATCH: Milwaukee woman was doing yard work when her car was stolen from her home

Brazen car theft in Milwaukee caught on camera

This past spring, TMJ4 reported on criminals using key programmers to steal vehicles made by Infiniti and Nissan across Milwaukee. In one case, a victim said suspects also accessed their Infiniti through the sunroof before stealing it.

It is unclear if that same method was used with Jacobs' Infiniti.

According to data maintained by the Milwaukee Police Department, 2,656 cars have been stolen in the city so far this year. That is an 8 percent drop compared to the same time last year, when MPD recorded 2,898 motor vehicle thefts.

"I wanted to bring awareness to the community to be even more cognizant as to what's going on around you," Jacobs explained.

She urged the community to follow their gut when they notice suspicious activity.

Jacobs says her family is taking every precaution with their remaining car.

Despite just getting the SUV in April, Jacobs has to consider buying another car.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error