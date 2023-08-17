Canadian wildfire smoke returns to Wisconsin, air quality advisory issued statewide

MILWAUKEE — Wildfire smoke from western Canada will be making its way to Wisconsin... again. This round will impact air quality across the state for several days, prompting a statewide air quality advisory.

The advisory will be in effect from Thursday, Aug. 17 at 6 a.m. through Monday, Aug. 21 at 6 a.m.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the Air Quality Index is expected to range from the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" (orange) level to the "Unhealthy" (red) level.

Now, the DNR is warning Wisconsinites once again to take the advisory into consideration when heading outdoors.

"During the advisory, we recommend that everyone keep outdoor activities short and light," the DNR said Wednesday. "People with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and outdoor workers should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and consider moving activities indoors. Watch for symptoms like coughing or shortness of breath, as that is a sign to take it easier or move indoors. And remember, the best way to prevent breathing particles from wildfire smoke is to stay indoors."

As Wisconsin remembers, this isn't the first time Canadian wildfire smoke swept through the state this summer. In June, Milwaukee was ranked the worst air quality in the world due to the smoke. Those who went outside were able to smell it as the Air Quality Index climbed into the red "unhealthy for everyone" range.

TMJ4 Chief Meteorologist Brian Niznansky says this weekend's round of smoke won't be our worst, but we will definitely notice it.

"(It) arrives behind a cold front that passes through (Thursday) morning," Niznansky said. "The cooling air will allow the smoke to work down towards the surface. The worst of the conditions will probably be Thursday night into Friday morning. I expect air quality to deteriorate to unhealthy levels for all."

The DNR says the situation this weekend will remain dynamic and conditions could quickly change. You can monitor the air quality in your area on the DNR's website.

According to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, as of Wednesday, there are currently 1,069 active fires across Canada. 677 of those are considered out of control.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip