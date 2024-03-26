Caledonia Police Department urging famillies to talk with aging drivers after crash

Caledonia Police responded to a four-vehicle hit-and-run accident on Monday morning, March 25.

While officers were investigating, the vehicle that caused the accident returned and crashed into a Caledonia squad car.

According to a Facebook post from the Village of Caledonia Police Department, the person behind the wheel was 85 years old.

In body camera footage obtained by TMJ4 News, the driver can be heard saying he was lost and asking what he hit.

After the crash, the department is urging families to talk with aging drivers who may not be able to safely operate on the road.

“With the aging of our population and the availability of motor vehicles, please have a talk with elderly family and friends that may be no longer able to safely operate on the roadways,” the department said in a Facebook post.

While the driver only suffered “a very minor” injury in this crash, just last week, a 91-year-old driver hit and killed a pedestrian in West Allis.

On March 2, a 94-year-old driver crashed into the front of a popular East Side restaurant, Cafe Hollander.

According to the Wisconsin DOT, Wisconsin does not require re-testing based on age alone, and doctors do not have to report serious medical conditions afflicting seniors to motor vehicle authorities.

Drivers ages 65 and over must visit a DMV every eight years to renew their driver's license.

“I think eight years between renewing your license is too far for anybody,” retired City of Racine Police Sergeant Michael Ackley said.

In Ackley’s time serving, he said he cited older people a handful of times for moving violations.

“I’ve seen people that died in an accident because someone was driving that shouldn’t have been,” Ackley explained.

For him, the issue is also personal.

“I pulled my mom's keys from her after I found out she was having episodes and passed out because of Carotid Arteries. She had driven off the road into a field,” Ackley recalled.

While it’s not an easy conversation to have, Ackley said it’s a necessary one.

“You have to have that talk with them. If you can’t, you’ll possibly live with something on your conscious,” Ackley said. “The main thing is the safety of others, not your convenience.”

However, according to 2021 data from the DOT, the youngest age group of drivers, from 15-24 years old, has the highest crash rate.

Drivers 65 years and older have the lowest crash rate.

Still, the DOT encourages older people to be aware of changes and limitations to their driving skills.

"The reality is that as people age, there is a corresponding decline in our physical capabilities such as vision, reaction times, and ability to judge the speed and distance of approaching traffic," the DOT's website said.

If you feel you know someone who may be unfit to drive, you can report it to the DMV by completing a Driver Condition Report. Based on that information, the DMV will review the driver's ability to safely operate a vehicle.

