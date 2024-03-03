Car crashes into Cafe Hollander near Downer Ave & East Park

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a crash at Cafe Hollander.

The crash happened on Saturday, March 2., near Downer Ave. and East Park Pl.

According to a witness, a driver crashed into the front of the restaurant while trying to parallel park.

TMJ4

TMJ4 spoke to the manager of the Cafe, but they would not provide a comment.

No injuries have been reported.

Hear from a witness on TMJ4 at 10.

