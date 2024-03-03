Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Car crashes into Cafe Hollander near Downer Ave & East Park

No injuries have been reported in the crash
IMG_8968.jpg
TMJ4
IMG_8968.jpg
Posted at 6:11 PM, Mar 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-02 20:17:28-05

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a crash at Cafe Hollander.

The crash happened on Saturday, March 2., near Downer Ave. and East Park Pl.

According to a witness, a driver crashed into the front of the restaurant while trying to parallel park.

IMG_8972.jpg

TMJ4 spoke to the manager of the Cafe, but they would not provide a comment.

No injuries have been reported.

Hear from a witness on TMJ4 at 10.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Womens History Month 2024 480X360.png

Celebrating Women's History Month