Car crashes into Cafe Hollander near Downer Ave & East Park

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a crash at Cafe Hollander.
The crash happened on Saturday, March 2., near Downer Ave. and East Park Pl.
According to a witness, a driver crashed into the front of the restaurant while trying to parallel park.
TMJ4 spoke to the manager of the Cafe, but they would not provide a comment.
No injuries have been reported.
Hear from a witness on TMJ4 at 10.
