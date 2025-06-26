Bystander injured in shootout between two cars near 26th and Burleigh in Milwaukee

A bystander was injured by a stray bullet during a shootout between two cars

on Wednesday, according to Milwaukee police.

Police said the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 25, near 26th and Burleigh, and was between the passengers of two different cars.

During the shootout, a stray bullet hit a person who was standing outside — uninvolved in the conflict.

The 61-year-old bystander was brought to a local hospital with non-fatal injuries.

Milwaukee Police are still investigating the incident and are searching for the passengers of the two vehicles. Those with any information are asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.



