Bus driver taken into custody after fatal crash involving Milwaukee County bus

One person is in custody after a deadly crash involving a Milwaukee County bus.
It happened Wednesday night near 47th and Villard, according to police.
Two men were working on a vehicle on the north side of the street at around 10:30 p.m. when the 79-year-old and the 37-year-old were both hit by the bus.
The 79-year-old victim died at the scene, while the other victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The 51-year-old bus driver stayed on the scene and was taken into custody.
Charges are now pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
