Burlington School Board meeting, former aide charged with sexual assault

BURLINGTON, Wis. — The Burlington Area School District's Board of Education is meeting Thursday evening after a former teacher's aide was charged with repeated sexual assault for allegedly inappropriately touching 10-year-old female students at Dyer Elementary.

The board's agenda states they will discuss "dismissal, demotion, licensing, discipline, or investigation of charges and... conferring with legal counsel for the governmental body who is rendering oral or written advice concerning strategy to be adopted by the body with respect to litigation in which it is or is likely to become involved."

Mary Jo Ola is reporting on the meeting and will update this report with her findings Thursday evening. The meeting is set to start at 5 p.m.

Daniel D. Powers attended his initial hearing on Wednesday and a judge issued $50,000 cash bond. He is to be placed on house arrest with GPS monitoring.

Racine County Sheriff's Office Daniel Powers

A criminal complaint states several reports were give to the Racine County Sheriff's Office regarding a teacher's aide at Dyer Elementary in the City of Burlington. People reported the aide had been inappropriately touching female students, mostly those in the 5th grade. The teacher's aide was identified as Powers.

Investigators interviewed three 10-year-old girls in the 5th grade class. The complaint states as of its filing on Wednesday, there are "numerous" additional girls from the school awaiting forensic interviewing.

During Powers' initial court appearance, the assistant district attorney said the sheriff's office was working on multiple reports from upwards of 15 children.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Tuesday that Powers worked at the Burlington Area School District for 15 years. He was placed on administrative leave on April 13 and terminated April 19.

A Dyer Elementary School parent spoke to TMJ4 news on the condition she remained anonymous to protect her family. Her child is not involved in the criminal investigation.

"He was the crossing guard. So I would talk to him almost every day when I would see him and he was involved with the pool," the mother said.

The parent said she was frustrated to learn about the situation from other parents and her kid before the school.

"We need transparency and need to know what is happening. As the parents we have a right to know," she said.

If you believe your child has been victimized by Powers, please contact Investigator Andrew Willis at 262.636.3323 or andrew.willis@racinecounty.com.

