Former teacher's aide accused of assaulting children at Burlington elementary school

BURLINGTON, Wis. — A former teacher's aide in Racine County is accused of assaulting children. The Racine County Sheriff's Office says there could be more victims.

Daniel Powers worked at the Burlington Area School District for 15 years. He was placed on administrative leave on April 13 and terminated April 19.

According to the sheriff's office, a parent reported multiple instances of inappropriate conduct earlier this month at Dyer Elementary School.

Powers is being held on $165,000 cash bail at the Racine County Jail on the following felony charges:

Repeated Sexual Assault of Child (3 Counts) – Class B Felony

Misconduct in Office (3 Counts) – Class I Felony



If you believe your child has been victimized by Powers, please contact Investigator Andrew Willis at 262.636.3323 or andrew.willis@racinecounty.com.

