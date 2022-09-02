Bucks, Brewers, Packers team up with Stars and Stripes Honor Flight

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Green Bay Packers have teamed up to sponsor three honors flights in October.

Organizers announced the Flight of Champions on Friday, saying two flights will leave from Milwaukee and one from Green Bay on October 8.

Around 240 Korean War and Vietnam War veterans will be onboard the flights heading to D.C. When they land, the local veteran, their guardians, and alumni of the teams will spend the day touring the WWII Memorial, Korean War Memorial, the Marine Corps/Iwo Jima Memorial, and the Changing of the Guard at Arlington National Cemetery.

"While we play different sports, we all have one thing in common, and that is great respect for those who have served, and are serving, in our military. We couldn’t be more excited to be asked to play a small role in ensuring these veterans, who are American heroes, have a great day in D.C.," said Green Bay Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy.

Rick Schlesinger, the Brewers' President of Business Operations, said, "there is no greater honor than supporting our veterans as they make this incredible Flight of Champions journey."

“We thank our family, friends and neighbors for their bravery and sacrifice and dedicating their lives to protecting us,” said Peter Feigin, President – Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum. “The Milwaukee Bucks are proud to team up with the Packers and Brewers to create a memorable trip and experience for those who served so courageously in our military.”

The 240 veterans taking part in the flight include a Bronze Star recipient for valor in Vietnam, and a Marine tank gunner.

In addition to the October flight, Stars and Stripes Honor Flight will also host fall flights on Sept. 10 and Nov. 5. Once all these flights are complete, the organization says it will have flown nearly 9,000 local veterans to Washington D.C. since 2008.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip