Brown Deer residents still recovering from historic mid-August flooding

BROWN DEER, Wis. — Two weeks after historic flooding devastated parts of southeastern Wisconsin, Cullen Abraham is still picking up the pieces in his Brown Deer home.

Abraham's basement, once a cherished family space filled with memories and his daughter's pottery studio, now serves as a stark reminder of the mid-August disaster that left feet of sewage water throughout the lower level of his home.

"The city sewage system backed up, so all the drains flew up and they just filled from there," Abraham said.

The flooding destroyed irreplaceable family heirlooms, including items from his grandparents, who were horticulturists, along with his makeshift office and computer equipment. His daughter's pottery studio and his jewelry bench were also damaged.

"Oh it's stuff from my grandparents, and just things that, family stuff, that I didn't have the heart to put in the dumpster, hoping I can kind of salvage some," Abraham added.

The water line on his furnace and hot water heater shows just how high the sewage water reached. Both appliances were completely submerged and need replacement.

Adding to the family's burden, their homeowner's insurance denied their claim.

"We initially called in the claim the next day and got a call back saying that it wasn't in the language of the homeowners policy that it was covered," Abraham explained.

"Getting that denial letter, seeing that, what went through your head," Reporter Jenna Rae asked.

"Disappointment, but I should have gone through the policy it's as much my fault as it is theirs," Abraham responded.

Abraham hopes his experience serves as a warning to others.

"You're not alone and you know, double check that homeowners policy before something like this happens," he said. "We're not all in the same boat, but we're all in the same storm."

Abraham and his wife, who both work full time, have been spending their weekends cleaning up flood damage. Their daughter created a GoFundMe campaign to help with the cost of a new furnace, water heater, and restoration work.

Despite the challenges, Abraham remains optimistic.

"We're grateful that we have a roof over our heads and the water is passed and the hard times will pass too," he added.

