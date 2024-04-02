Brown Deer Police investigating mercury spill as Pick 'n Save reopens.

BROWN DEER, Wisconsin — The Pick 'n Save in Brown Deer reopened Tuesday morning after crews had to clean up a mercury spill over the weekend.

However, the Brown Deer Police Department is still investigating the spill with guidance from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The police department declined an interview request citing the ongoing investigation.

The chemical forced an evacuation and closure on Friday. By Monday, the North Shore Health Department announced that along with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, it was safe for the store to reopen.

Mercury is toxic and exposure can cause serious harm to people.

Customer Colleen Weitzer felt comfortable coming back since it reopened.

"No concerns at all. We love the management here. We've been coming here forever and we're grateful it's open," Weitzer said.

Neither the store's corporate office nor local authorities have said where the mercury came from.

The Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewage District's public information manager Bill Graffin says they come across mercury often.

"Occasionally, I'll get a call from someone saying my spouse passed away and they had this in the basement or the garage and it has a big jar of mercury. Why? I don't know, but it happens," Graffin explained.

Milwaukee County residents can get hazardous substances out of their homes safely using MMSD's free disposal program. They have three facilities that accept drop-off locations open year-round.

"Keep it in the original container. You can bring it to us. Get rid of it whatever you want and get it out of the house," Graffin added.

The free disposal program only applies to households, not businesses.

Drop-off sites are located at:

6060 S 13th Street,

Milwaukee, WI 53221

3879 W Lincoln Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53215

W124N9451 Boundary Rd,

Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip