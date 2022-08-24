Brown Deer fire victims have until Friday to completely vacate

BROWN DEER, Wis. — Victims who were displaced in a Brown Deer apartment fire have until Friday to completely vacate.

The fire displaced more than 100 people. They all now have a deadline to get everything they want out of their units or leave it behind for good.

"I can't believe this is my life right now," said Stacey Patterson who is packing up what she can save from the fire.

"The fire marshal said we have to be out for safety reasons," said Patterson. "They're telling me if I wanna come back it would be nine months, so yeah that's a long time."

North Shore firefighters say it was likely a bolt of lightning that sparked the blaze. Paul Thompson believes he heard it Saturday night. Now, he is scrambling to get out. He wished he had more time.

"So I can get all my stuff out. I can't get it all. I might have to leave a lot of my stuff," he said.

To make it easier on the victims of this fire, nearly a dozen organizations will gather in the Brown Deer Elementary School gym Thursday to help residents get back on their feet. The school's superintendent Monica Kelsey-Brown says the majority of those displaced are her students.

"Seventy-two students across the entire district. The elementary, middle, and high school," she said.

The resource fair will include vouchers from Goodwill to help victims purchase items they may have lost in the fire, and apply for financial resources from the Red Cross.

The community resource fair for those affected is taking place Thursday, August 25, 2022 from 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Brown Deer Elementary School gymnasium located at 5757 W Dean Rd, Brown Deer, WI 53223.

