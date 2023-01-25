Brother of Milwaukee fire victim speaks out: 'I understand his living that way'

Watch our discussion with Mears in the video at the top of this report.

MILWAUKEE — The half brother of the man who died in a fire in Milwaukee is speaking out.

TMJ4's Bruce Harrison spoke with Gene Mears, the half brother of Grant Forbes. Forbes' body was found in a burnt building near 26th and Greenfield on Jan. 4.

The fire happened the day before, but Forbes' body wasn't discovered until the next day by a cleaning crew.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, the body's discovery was "nearly impossible given the extreme hoarder conditions throughout the building."

On Wednesday, when we asked about the conditions his half brother was living in, Mears said he was both surprised and not.

"I’m not happy with the conditions that he died in. But I understand his living that way," Mears explained.

"They’re saying things he was a hoarder. To know a hoarder is to know that you always want things that you never had when you were growing up. And you were always afraid somebody was going to take it away from you."

"I can understand his hoarding and his living alone. I myself, think that’s why I was a truck driver, 'cause I wanted to be alone. I wanted to escape the things we grew up with," said Mears.

When asked what's next, Mears said he wants someone to be held accountable.

"That’s a terrible thing to think of my brother laying here. And it’s cold up there. All that water sprayed up there on the fire. My brother was supposedly in his underwear."

"I just … I want some satisfaction for somebody to be accountable for him laying there for a day and a half," Mears said.

TMJ4 also spoke with Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski about the deadly fire. Fire officials will be holding a press conference with more information Wednesday at 5 p.m.

This article will be updated later on Wednesday. Check back for those updates.

