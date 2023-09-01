Watch Now
Brookfield murder-suicide: Police identify victim, suspect

Posted at 2:19 PM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 15:19:53-04

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Brookfield police identified the victim who was shot and killed on Wednesday, as well as the suspect who died from self-inflicted injuries.

Police identified the victim as 34-year-old Sierra Alvarez and the suspect as 35-year-old Brian McAvoy. Both were from Menomonee Falls.

Police say the two were in a relationship, however, it is unclear if they were dating or officially married.

Officers and fire crews responded to a home in the 100 block of Apple Tree Lane around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30. Officers found Alvarez with gunshot wounds. Despite lifesaving efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect, McAvoy, was immediately identified and officers began a search. Around 5:30 p.m., McAvoy was found dead by self-inflicted injuries nearly two miles from the crime scene at Orchard Lane Elementary School.

Another crime scene near Sunnyslope and Greenfield.

Neighbors tell TMJ4 that the neighborhood is a quiet area.

Several agencies assisted in the incident, including the FBI and FBI Violent Crimes Task Force.

Law enforcement is not seeking any additional suspects or vehicles.

