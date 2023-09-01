Brookfield murder-suicide: Police identify victim, suspect

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Brookfield police identified the victim who was shot and killed on Wednesday, as well as the suspect who died from self-inflicted injuries.

Police identified the victim as 34-year-old Sierra Alvarez and the suspect as 35-year-old Brian McAvoy. Both were from Menomonee Falls.



Police say the two were in a relationship, however, it is unclear if they were dating or officially married.

TMJ4 There is a large police presence near Apple Tree Lane and Greenfield Ave. in Brookfield.

Officers and fire crews responded to a home in the 100 block of Apple Tree Lane around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30. Officers found Alvarez with gunshot wounds. Despite lifesaving efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect, McAvoy, was immediately identified and officers began a search. Around 5:30 p.m., McAvoy was found dead by self-inflicted injuries nearly two miles from the crime scene at Orchard Lane Elementary School.

TMJ4 Another crime scene near Sunnyslope and Greenfield.

Neighbors tell TMJ4 that the neighborhood is a quiet area.

Several agencies assisted in the incident, including the FBI and FBI Violent Crimes Task Force.

Law enforcement is not seeking any additional suspects or vehicles.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip