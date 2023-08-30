Person shot and killed in Brookfield, suspect found dead by self-inflicted injuries

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Brookfield police say a person was shot and killed near Apple Tree and Pepper on Wednesday. The suspect was found dead by self-inflicted injuries.

According to the Brookfield Police Department, officers and fire crews responded to a home in the 100 block of Apple Tree Lane around 2:40 p.m. Officers found a victim with gunshot wounds. Despite lifesaving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect was immediately identified and officers began a search. Around 5:30 p.m., the suspect, a 35-year-old Menomonee Falls man, was found dead by self-inflicted injuries.

The victim and suspect knew each other.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Law enforcement is not seeking any additional suspects or vehicles.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

